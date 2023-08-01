Maureen Dalton SOUTH BARRE — Maureen “Dolly” Dalton, 69, surrounded by her loved ones, slipped the surly bonds of earth to heaven on July 21, 2023 at her home in South Barre, Vermont. She fought a valiant battle with various medical conditions and always kept her sense of humor. She is survived by her beloved children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. These include Bill Merrill and wife, Stephanie, Andrew Merrill and partner, Jason Rowell and his wife Jennifer, Susan Rowell, Kym Rowell, as well as eleven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Jackie Fletcher, a close aunt Charlene Nadeau,many nieces and nephews, cousins, and very close friends. Maureen was predeceased by her dear father Charles Dalton and her mother Beverly Moore. Maureen attended schools in Calais, Woodbury and Barre, and later obtained her general education diploma. She took courses through the University of Phoenix to further her education as well as several training courses through her employment. Maureen worked for National Life Insurance company for more than two decades. Dolly married Richard Rowell in 1978. Raising children, together they made their home in Calais,Vermont. Richard and Maureen later divorced but maintained a mutual respect and friendship. Maureen “Dolly” had many interests and hobbies. She was very proud of her involvement in the Barre Evangelical Free Church, of which her niece Marie or grandsons Tony and Kevin would often take her for Sunday services. Maureen was previously a member of the American Legion Post #3, VFW Auxiliary #792, and the Barre Elks Club. Maureen enjoyed quilting, which she made handmade quilts for some of her favorite people over the years. She also enjoyed dancing and singing; each year calling her children and some of the people closest to her to sing “Happy Birthday” to them. Maureen was very proud of her culinary abilities, one of those being baking, for which she baked desserts for her family, friends, as well as wedding, and event cakes for many people over the years. Maureen often enlisted the support of some of her very best friends to complete a wedding cake masterpiece in the wee hours of the morning. She always worked best under pressure!! Of all the things Maureen loved, being with her family, raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren were her most treasured. She coached her daughter’s baseball team for three years, was a girl scout troop leader for two years, was part of leading her son’s 4-H group, made several Halloween costumes for her children over the years, took her grandsons camping and had many tea parties with her granddaughters. Dolly did many wonderful things in her life, and being the most involved, loving mother andgrandmother that she was, is her most amazing accomplishment and contribution to this world. Theeffect she had on everyone she met was monumental and her loss is deeply felt by all that knew her. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff of Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice who provided excellent care and support during Maureen’s final days. The family also wishes to thank Maureen’s dear friend Nina, as well as Maureen’s aunt Charlene and niece Tracy for also helping take excellent care of Maureen during her final days. A celebration of life for Maureen will be held at Guare and Sons Funeral Home, 30 School Street Montpelier, Vermont on Saturday August 5, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Circle Vermont at PO Box Barre, VT 05641 or visit CircleVT.org. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
