Matthew Joseph Smolen MONTPELIER — Matthew Joseph Smolen, 53, of Lake Kiowa, Texas, formerly of Montpelier, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 31, 2020, at his home. Matt was born in Montpelier on July 10, 1967, to Joseph Smolen and Ann Giovannangeli. Matt attended Montpelier schools, graduating from Montpelier High School in 1985. He graduated in 1989 from Western New England College with a degree in Accounting. In 1993, he received his CPA from the State of Vermont. Matt worked for Sullivan Powers in Montpelier, before moving to Texas. Matt is survived by his mother and stepfather, Ann and Dan Fortier of Fairhope, Alabama; his father and stepmother, Joe and Ellen Smolen of Barre Town; his brothers, Michael and Andrew; his sisters, Danielle and Lindsay; his nieces, Savanna, Charlotte and Marie, and his nephews, Ben, Avery, Ray and Miles. Matt also leaves behind his beloved Brittany Spaniel, Barney. Matt was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be forever loved and missed. A celebration of Matt’s life will be held when it is safe to gather. The Geo. J. Carroll Funeral Home in Gainsville, Texas, is handling the arrangements for the family.
