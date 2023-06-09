Matthew J. Joly EAST MONTPELIER — It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Matthew James Joly, 38, of East Montpelier, on June 4, 2023. Matthew lived most of his life in Vermont. He leaves his mother Judy and sister Katie, and was predeceased by his father David. The family will share details of services at a later date.
