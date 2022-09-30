Matthew E. Dudley MASHPEE, MA — Matthew E. Dudley (34) MASHPEE, MA formerly of Cabot, VT passed away on September 12, 2022. Those who knew Matt, knew him as someone who loved to bring laughter into every room and who had fierce love for his family. He considered the family camp on Lake Eden, VT, the home of his heart – a special place where life felt easier, and which holds a lifetime of memories. Matt had a lifelong passion for music, enjoyed playing basketball, rugby, and diving for lobsters in Cape Cod, and could often be found with a fishline in the water, waiting for the next big bite. Matt is survived by his wife, Crystal (Ducott) Dudley; his daughters, Evan, Quinn, and Maren Dudley; his mother and stepfather, Barbara and Carl Fielder; his siblings, Amber and Mike Higgins, Allison Dudley and Josh Maxfield, and Ian Dudley; and by the many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends that loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Dudley; maternal grandparents, Nancy and Robert Morse; and paternal grandparents, Dorothy and Roger Dudley. A celebration of his life will be held in Vermont at the Willey Building, 3084 Main Street, Cabot, VT on Saturday, October 1 at 1:00pm. This is a time for sharing stories and fellowship. In lieu of flower, the family asks that donations be made to the Matthew Dudley Memorial Fund (https://gofund.me/540c6616), established to provide support for his wife and children through this unimaginable loss.
