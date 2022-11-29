Matthew Aubut WASHINGTON — Matthew Aubut, 49 of Washington, VT, Passed away suddenly November 22, 2022. Matt dedicated his life to public service working for Barre Town / Barre City Police and the East Barre Fire department. You could always find him at the races, either in turn 3 fire in NHMS or our local Thunder Road working with the rescue crew. Matt was also the current Vice-President of the Central Vermont ATV Club. Matt will be remembered for his sense of humor, love for life, family, friends, and food. Matt turned his love for smoking meat into a small business, “Bear & ‘Ol Red BBQ”. Matt’s most current venture was the house he was building in Washington, VT. Matt is survived by his loving wife Melissa, 3 sons, Matthew, Michael, Wyatt, and stepdaughter Ashley. His loving parents Armand & Carol Aubut as well as his siblings Troy, David, Ted, and Anna-Marie. There will be a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
