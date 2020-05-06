Matthew Allen Matthew ARNEGARD, N.D. — Services for Matthew Allen Matthew, 54 of Arnegard, North Dakota, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel of Watford City, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. Matthew Allen Matthew was born July 8, 1965, and grew up in Marshfield, Vermont. Matthew attended school in Plainfield, Vermont. He was a hardworking man, and spent his working life as a truck driver. He loved to barbecue, attend social events, mow his lawn, work on cars, and fix things. Matthew passed away in the early morning on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Trinity Health in Minot, North Dakota. He is survived by his parents, John and Jean Matthew; his wife, Joanne Matthew; his sons, Diamond Matthew, Jason (Felice) Matthew, Skyler Matthew and Fenton Matthew; his daughter, Violet Matthew; his grandchildren; his brother, Jonathan Matthew; and his sister, Malcom Reid.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.