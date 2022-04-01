Matthew A. Hayes WATERBURY — Matthew Addison Hayes passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, from an accidental overdose on his 22nd birthday, after a three-year battle with mental health issues and addiction. He was born on Sept. 21, 1999, to parents Terri Brillon-Hayes and Greg Hayes, in Duxbury, Vermont. He was a graduate of Harwood Union High School Class of 2018. Matthew had a big heart and was kind, sensitive, easy going, loyal, always willing to give a helping hand. He found joy in the simpler things in life. He loved spending time with his family and most recently participated in the wedding of his sister, Khristina, in Benson, Vermont, whom he adored. They had a special bond, and he would often visit her and her family at her home in Salisbury. Matthew had a great work ethic and was employed in local restaurants and businesses in Waterbury where he lived with his dad. As a child, Matthew played Cal Ripken baseball, Harwood Youth Hockey and basketball. As he grew older, Matthew found his passion driving and fixing Subaru’s, snowboarding and mountain biking which he shared with his father. He used this passion to raise money for diabetes. He enjoyed adventures, including time spent at his grandparents' camp in the Adirondacks, spring trips to Cape Cod, and epic road trips, including Key West, Florida. He enjoyed music and attended many concerts and music festivals with his dad. He also enjoyed just sitting on his back porch in Waterbury sharing coffee and sunshine with his father. His first steps were taken with the gentle encouragement of his big brother, Olaf. Matthew and his mother, Terri, enjoyed driving the back roads of Vermont listening to music and sometimes stopping to fish. Matthew is survived by his father, James Gregory Hayes; his mother, Terri Brillon-Hayes and her husband, Sergio Jones, of Essex Junction; his sister, Khristina Hedding, her husband, Bill McPherson, and their son, Jackson, of Salisbury; his brother, Olaf Hedding and Olaf’s children, Colby, McKenna and Alton; grandparents, James and Diane Hayes, of Hensonville, New York; Uncle Chris and Aunt Lenore Hayes and cousins, of Bolton, Vermont. No one chooses to be an addict. Matthew will be forever loved, missed and remembered. Contributions in his name can be made to National Institute of Mental Health, Central Vermont Substance Abuse Services, Berlin, VT; or Good Samaritan Haven, Barre, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.