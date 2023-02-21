Mathew W. Doyle MONTPELIER — Mathew W. Doyle, age 45, passed away peacefully of his own choosing in his home in Montpelier, VT, on Monday February 13th, 2023. A celebration of his life is being planned for the spring. Mat was born in Strafford, VT and attended the Newton School and Thetford Academy. He studied Art at Marlboro College and Psychology and Art at Union Institute and University. He taught Art at the Runnymede School and later pursued a career in Graphic Design. He was the founder and editor of The Flying Ship children’s magazine. In addition to being a skilled artist, Mat was a talented musician, playing harp, dulcimer, guitar, whistles and having a sought-after tenor voice. He was a very active performer in Revels North productions for many years. A devoted father, Mat loved working with his son on blacksmithing, welding, carpentry and electrical projects, and they both enjoyed fishing. He loved being out in nature with family at the little red cabin in the woods of Strafford. Mathew is survived by his son, Byron of Coventry VT, his parents Peter and Emme of Strafford VT and brother, Adrian of San Francisco California. Mat courageously battled anxiety and depression for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (www.nami.org) or locally to Revels North (www.revelsnorth.org). A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, VT is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.