Marylou From Smerecznik WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Marylou From Smerecznik, 67, of Wall Township, passed away on Oct. 22, 2021, at home. Marylou was born Oct. 23, 1954, and raised in Paramus, New Jersey, and lived in Farmingdale before moving to Wall Township almost 40 years ago. She was a graduate of Paramus High School and Utica College of Syracuse, New York. Marylou had a long career as a pediatric occupational therapist. She worked for the Fairhaven School system and maintained a private practice in Shrewsbury, Monmouth Therapy Associates. Marylou was a devoted mother and grandmother and cherished her two children, her loving daughter-in-law and beloved grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Genowefa From. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Mark John Smerecznik; her son and daughter-in-law, Alexander Joseph and Nicole Smerecznik; her daughter, Victoria Katherine Smerecznik; her two sisters, DR. Martha From of Philadelphia, and Josie Kokarev, brother-in-law Day Kokarev of Berlin; her nieces, Rebecca, Noreen, Kelly, Caitlyn; and her beautiful grandchildren, Nicholas and Eva Roze Smerecznik. She will be dearly missed by her two dogs, Lacey and Bailey. Donations in remembrance can be made to Autism Speaks, https://www.autismspeaks.org/donate-to-autism-speaks, would be greatly appreciated. For further information or to send condolences to the family, please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
