MaryJoanne B. Watson CHICAGO, Ill. — Ms. MaryJoanne B. Watson (aka Goldie) of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on July 6, 2020, at the age of 70. Goldie was born to Geraldine and Dennis Watson on Oct. 23, 1949. Goldie graduated from Loyola University of Chicago and soon began teaching. Goldie was the only Caucasian teacher working at her school within the inner-city of Chicago and had radiant golden hair. She was given the nickname “Goldie” by one of her pupils due to her looks, as well as her warm and bright personality. Everywhere she went, Goldie was renowned for her quick wit, hutzpah, tenacity and determination. She continuously worked to treat her pupils and future patients with respect and dignity. Goldie later attended St. Augustine for nursing and was an officer in their class. Goldie moved to Vermont and brought her selfless determination to improving social and rehab services in Vermont. Goldie was a key proponent of changing the Vermont retirement law for people working in high-risk positions (a revision that would allow individuals to retire earlier and keep their benefits). She continued to work selflessly in Vermont social services and nursing for 32 years. Alongside her service at the State Hospital, she taught nursing for 10 years at various institutions in Chicago and Vermont. Goldie had been nursing officially for over 40 years and saved more than 100 lives over the course of her career. Goldie is survived by her husband of 28 years, Stanley Osborne; her two children, David Osborne and Emmalee Osborne; her sister, Dennise Rose Watson, and her brother, Charles Watson Sr. A celebration of her life will be held at St. John's Baptist Church, date and time TBD. Friends and family are invited to attend the burial of the ashes in Gorham Cemetery shortly thereafter. The family is grateful for the condolences. Any stories or memories regarding Goldie Watson would be greatly appreciated. Please send these stories to emmslecc@gmail.com.
