EAST BARRE — Mary Welch, 82, lost her battle with cancer and passed away in her home with her sister by her side.
Mary was born on July 23, 1938, at Gifford Hospital in Randolph, Vermont, to John and Leona (Gratton) Hackett.
She was a graduate of Braintree Randolph Union High School (class ‘56) and O’Brien’s School of Cosmetology in Burlington.
In her earlier years, she owned and operated a beauty salon in South Royalton, Vermont. She then used her business experience to accept the bookkeeping position at the then-new Holiday Inn in White River Junction, Vermont. In 1994, she became bookkeeper for Hutchins Roofing Co. in Barre, Vermont, and remained in this capacity until recently.
Mary is survived by her sister, Nancy Hutchins and brother-in-law Lloyd Hutchins of East Barre; and their daughter, Jona (Gregg) Carver, grandnephew Jonathan Carver and grandniece Chloe Carver, all of Greer, South Carolina.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Leona Hackett; and her brother, John Hackett Jr.
Many thanks to her home care providers, Annette, Donna, Jan, Jill, and to Bob Melcher’s “Visiting Angels,” for the loving care and comfort they gave to Mary during her last days and hours. CVHHH provided Mary’s medical needs and helped us make the tough decisions about Mary’s care, and for this we are FOREVER GRATEFUL.
A huge thank you to Oncology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock with a very special thank you to DR. SERGEY DEVITSKIY and APRN JENNIFER FROST for keeping the cancer in remission, prolonging Mary’s life, and extending her time here with us.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service at the cemetery on Route 14 in East Randolph will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to benefit Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice in Berlin, Vermont; or to Mary’s favorite charity, Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601.
Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
