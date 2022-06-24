Mary V. Hughes RUTLAND — Mary Virginia Nichols was born on Williams Street in Rutland, Vermont on May 21, 1920. When her father died in 1926, she and her mother and siblings moved to Danby where her grandparents owned the hotel and the blacksmith shop. Mary went to school up the hill until high school when she went to Amherst, MA where she graduated. She returned to Rutland to start Nurse's Training at Rutland Hospital. In 1937 she met Paul Hughes when he came up from Boston to join the CCC's. They married in 1940. They had dinner at the Kong Chow Restaurant that night and it became a tradition for over SO years. Mary and her husband moved to Springfield VT where sons Paul and Lloyd were born. In 1944 when Paul left for the war, Mary moved back to Rutland with 2 boys and a Model A. When Paul returned from the war they moved to 180 Stratton Rd and remained there for 68 years. Mig was born followed by Trine then Chuck. Mary and her family attended the Congregational church every Sunday and Mary was involved in many aspects of the church from teaching Sunday school to bake sales, craft sales, Couples Club and especially the rummage sale. Mary was the queen of yard sales and auctions. Saturday night was auction night all summer and she and Paul rarely missed one. Sunday in the winter she would drop off the kids at Pico or High Pond to ski. Her social life revolved around her kids. She volunteered with Cub Scouts, Brownies, Girl Scouts and church events. During the 60's Mary and Paul fostered seven boys who attended the VAC for special education. She even learned Braille so she could make books for the blind. She finally went to work outside the home at Vermont Photo Finishing where she learned to process film, do touch-ups on photos and could turn a black and white picture into beautiful color. When Paul retired in 1976 they started their journey around the country, camping and visiting family, San Francisco, Houston, the Grand Canyon. They went to Elder Hostels and learned about Modern Art, golf, the Okefenokee swamp and more. They traveled to British Columbia and Nova Scotia. But her favorite trips were to Hawaii where they would spend several months each year. She and Paul were Square dancers, belonged to the Marble Vallery Galivantors and camped throughout New England. Mary was a member of the Stitch N' Bitch group that started as quilters but ended with dominos. Mary's life was filled with children, S of her own, 7 foster boys, 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and tons of nieces and nephews. Mary is survived by Son Paul II and wife Cindy of Fairfield, CT, grandson Paul lll(Tripp)and wife Missy, great grandchildren Emma, Paul IV(Harry), and Tucker of Viroqua, WI, granddaughter Lakin Shostak and husband Jack , great grandchildren Jackson, Will and Phoebe of Fairfield,CT, 1 Son Lloyd and wife Jeanene of Proctor, grandson Chris and wife Lisa, granddaughter Cindy McKearin and husband Joe, great grandchildren Abigail, Gannon, Conner and Maggie of Proctor, granddaughter Shari Tomlinson and husband James, great grandsons Jacob and Curtis of NC., Daughter Mig LaBrecque and husband Steve of Rutland Town, grandson John Burger and wife Maria, great grandchildren Samantha and Charles, granddaughter Kathyrn Burger, great grandson Kael of Lincolnshire, IL, great grandchildren Bailey and Nick Aines of Wallingford, granddaughter Sarah laBrecque and partner Jim Jensen, great grand children Anthony Downey and Emily Hopp, Granddaughter Allison Moore and great granddaughter Natalie Moore all of Rutland Daughter Mary Katrine (Trine) Hughes and partner Mark McDonald of Rutland Son Charles(Chuck) and wife Betty of Killington, grandson Tyler and wife Hilary, great grandsons Carter, Asher, and Spencer Paul of Ridgefield, CT, granddaughter Megan Trayner and husband Gar, great grandchildren Aurora, Tessa and Cairn of Park City, UT, grandson Stefan and wife Lleane, great granddaughter Gioia of Boulder, CO. Cousins Anne Lewis and family of Tinmouth, Nephews Harold Nichols and family of NJ, Ray Greene and family of BC, and niece Deborah Griffith and family of BC. She was predeceased by her husband of 76 years, Paul Hughes I, a great grandson Oliver, son-in-law Bud Burger, daughter-in-law Ann Hughes, her brother IJ. Nichols and sister Elizabeth Greene. Services will be held later this summer at Scottsville Cemetery in Danby, VT. Donations may be made to Vermont Association for the Blind 60 Kimball Ave., Burlington, VT 05403. The family would like to thank the staff at Our House, especially Shanna for the loving care Mary received for the past five years. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
