Mary Therese Rodgers NORTHFIELD — Mary Therese Rodgers, a beloved mother, wife and devoted friend, passed away in Vermont May 16, 2022. Mary’s life was as colorful and vibrant as the spirit dolls she meticulously created, and her loving spirit lives on in her amazing daughter, Danielle LaRocque; loving husband, Thor Goodrich; and her cherished dog, Poppy. She was predeceased by brothers, John and Steve Rodgers; further survived by her sisters in California, Sharon Simone, Susan Hammond and Elizabeth Medlicott; and brother Ed Rodgers in Colorado. Mary leaves behind her many nieces, nephews and uncles whom she fiercely loved and stayed in touch with; and the deep love and friendship of countless friends and colleagues whom she has worked, laughed and loved with over the years. Mary was born Nov. 28, 1960. Her early years were spent in Colorado Springs, later living in Canyon City. In her teen years, she was a student at Benet Hill Academy (1976) in Colorado Springs, spent time with her sister Susan’s family in Madrid, Spain, then moved with her mother to Vermont in 1977 and graduated from Randolph Union High School in 1979. She married Guy LaRocque in December 1980, gave birth to Danielle in June 1982, and met Thor in August 1993 before marrying in September 2018. In nearly every sense, Mary Rodgers was the epitome of having a miraculous journey. Her incredible story of overcoming childhood family trauma and the difficult work to mend, only to be struck by a near-fatal brain aneurysm and then rise several years later to find her passion and professional career, is both inspiring and a testament of her will to recover from trauma and rehabilitation. Mary was enthusiastically involved in the Healing Arts community as a certified reflexologist, Reiki master, sound healing/energy worker and started up several businesses before establishing Your Authentic Self to help assist others in their own personal journey of discovering their true authentic self. She created her own body care products that she integrated in her wellness treatments, and handcrafted spirit dolls based on her intuitive awareness of a recipient's essential nature. In 2019, Mary was recommended for, and accepted, an invitation to be a participant of the first global cohorts of Gabor Mate’s program, Compassionate Inquiry Master Class, a powerful approach for healing difficult mental health challenges. Mary Rodgers touched, inspired and supported so many and had a generous heart brimming with compassion for all sufferers in the world, and was a boundless source of encouragement and optimism. We are inconsolable in our loss of this stunning and rare life-force taken from our embrace. A public celebration of Mary’s life is planned for Sept. 17, 2022, with venue and details to be announced.
