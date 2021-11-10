Mary Swann ROXBURY — Mary Swann, 91, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing facility in Berlin, after years of declining health. Born Mary Bernice Peake on April 9, 1930, to Ben and Bernice Peake, Mary attended Northfield schools and graduated from Northfield High School in 1948. She married George Swann and raised three children in Roxbury. She later resided in Chelsea and Marshfield. In her earlier years, Mary enjoyed cats, music, cards, dancing and traveling. She leaves a son, Richard Swann; daughters, Mary Lou Ulatowski (John) and Sandra Swann (Scott); two grandchildren, Sarah Flynn and Patrick Flynn; as well as one great-grandson, Caleb Flynn. Mary also leaves her longtime companion, Merve Spooner. She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as a brother, Lewis Peake; and a half-brother, Lawrence Chambers. The family would like to thank Woodridge and its staff for their loving care of Mary over the past four years of her life. And a special thank you to the many nurses who cared for our mother on a daily basis making sure she was always comfortable, especially nurse Kim Wimble who exemplifies the true meaning of compassion. We can’t thank you enough for all you have done for our mother. A memorial service will be held at Roxbury Congregational Church in Roxbury, Vermont, on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 1:30 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Activity Fund, 142 Woodridge Drive, Berlin, VT 05602. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kingston Funeral Home, Northfield, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.