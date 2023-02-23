Mary M. Perreault BARRE TOWN — Mary M. Perreault, 91, of Wildersburg Common passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Central Vermont Medical Center with her daughters at her bedside. Mary passed as peacefully and gracefully as she lived. Born on May 10, 1931, in Barre, Mary was the daughter of Joseph and Jennie (Abuisi) Saliba. Mary attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1950. After graduating, Mary worked briefly as a bookkeeper for Rigo Bianchi, Inc. She was later employed as a paraprofessional at Barre Town Elementary School for 25 years. On September 15, 1956, she married Arthur Perreault in the St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre. They made their first home on Washington Street in Barre for five years before moving to East Barre. Mary was a member of the Mother Cabrini Church in East Barre and the St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre. She spent several years in a bowling league, and occasionally played golf. Mary enjoyed doing cross-stitch and crafts, and traveling and spending time with friends. She also enjoyed watching professional golf, other sports, and she especially liked watching her soap operas! She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s high school and college sports and ballet recitals. Mary loved the sun, and she and Art wintered in Florida for 10 years after their retirement. Survivors include her daughters Susan Calderara and her husband, Mark of Barre, VT; Michele Pierce and her husband, Chris of Southborough, MA; and Christine Copeland and her husband, Kevin of Myrtle Beach, SC; her grandchildren Jillian Calderara and her partner Justin Worthley, Ross Calderara, Chad Copeland and his fiancé Danielle Morrissey, Olivia Pierce, and Morgan Pierce as well as her sister Rita Portalupi of New Hampshire, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Arthur Perreault, her brother William Saliba and her sister Gloria Stroutsos. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 or to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
