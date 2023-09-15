Mary M. Ayer BARRE TOWN — Mary Margaret Ayer, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 10, 2023, after a brief illness. Born on August 6, 1954, she was the daughter of Margaret (O’Hagan) and Carroll Ayer. After graduating from Montpelier High School in 1973, Mary went on to study fashion merchandising at Bay State College in Boston, a city that she forever held close to her heart. Mary wore many hats in her lifetime, she was a model, dancer, waitress and fitness instructor to name a few. After graduating with a degree, Mary used her natural entrepreneurial skills and became a small business owner. She opened five impeccable fashion boutiques, Arianna’s, which operated for twelve incredible years. She was loved by all her devoted and loyal customers who became her “Boutique Family.” Later in life she dedicated her time to taking care of others, as a LNA and Case Manager. She loved spending her days in her garden, traveling Ireland with her family, shopping in New York City, and taking photographs of her travels. Mary was devoted to her family, in particular, her daughter, Breanna Ayer-Senser. In the last few years, her cat, “Dolce Rue,” brought so much joy to her. Although Mary had no grandbabies of her own, she often thought of all the family’s “littles” as her own. Loving and caring for others came easy to Mary, she will be remembered for her witty sense of humor and her ability to love so freely. Survivors include her adored daughter Breanna, her sisters Patricia Sassone, and Martha Lacroix and her husband Terry; her brother Timothy Ayer and his wife, Carol; and her sister-in-law Sandy Ayer as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss her tremendously. In addition to her beloved parents, she was predeceased by her brother Daniel Ayer, her partner Fredd Senser-Lee, and her niece Michaela Sassone. The memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at Timothy and Carol Ayer’s home 101 Zdon Road, Middlesex, VT. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
