Mary Louise Upham CHELSEA — Mary Louise (Huntington) Upham, 95, who died June 21, 2021, formerly of Chelsea, Vermont, was born on March 4, 1926, in Bridgeport, Connecticut. She grew up in Fairfield, Connecticut, attending local schools and graduating from Roger Ludlow High School in 1944. Being of the Greatest Generation, she did her part by assembling torpedo crates during WWII. Mary Louise went on to study education and received her degree from Madison College, Harrisonburg, Virginia, in 1948. Mary Louise married Richard K. Upham on Aug. 7, 1948. They lived in Providence, Rhode Island, while her husband completed his business degree from Bryant University under the GI Bill. Upon graduation, they moved back to Fairfield, Connecticut, and remained there until 1962, then moving to Suffield, Connecticut, when her husband received better job opportunities. Beyond raising a family, Mary Louise was a past president of The Suffield Woman’s Club. Additionally, Mary Louise made time to get a master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from Springfield College in 1971 and then began teaching middle school science in Westfield, Massachusetts. The result of this commitment was having her five children graduate with degrees from various colleges and universities debt-free. In 1981, she joined her husband in Chelsea, Vermont, where the family operated a general store. Also while in Vermont, she worked for the U.S. Department of Commerce performing annual crime and other special census surveys while exploring the four corners of Orange County, Vermont, giving new meaning to “you can’t get there from here.” In 2005, along with her husband, they retired and moved to Seneca, South Carolina. The latter part of her years, she lived at the Residences at Park Place in Seneca where certain individuals offered genuine concern for her well-being. She was an avid reader and always enjoyed swimming. Mary Louise took great pleasure in seeing her children grow and mature. She was a 40-year cancer survivor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard K. Upham; and survived by her five children, Walter and Judy Upham, of Hampstead, North Carolina, Margaret and Franklin Trainer, of Seneca, South Carolina, Sarah and Mark Stowers, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, John and Deb Upham, of Chelsea, Vermont, Richard Upham, of Naples, Florida; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. We are aggrieved and shall not see her again in her earthly being, except through the eye of memory. Today, that memory brings sadness, because the pain of loss is so near. But the sadness will give way to the pleasant remembrance of her as she was in the fullness of life, and someday, hopefully soon, the memories will bring a loving smile in the place of an aching soul. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the Upham family. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com
