Mary Louise "MaryLou" Wadsworth FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Mary Louise “MaryLou” Wadsworth, 86, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Federal Way. She was born May 4, 1934, in Colbyville, Vermont, to Roland and Martha (Riggs) DeCelle. She graduated from Waterbury High School in 1952 and later moved to Orlando, Florida, and worked for Martin Marietta. She married Phillip Wadsworth in 1959 and had two children. They divorced in 1978. Her last 17 years were near her daughter in Washington. She is survived by daughters, Debbie (Howard) Herndon and Phyllis Jones; grandchildren, Jared Herndon, Raina (Jason) Lorentsen, Christa (Tim) Nelson, Rebecca and Heather Jones; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn (Dick) Ellis; and a nephew, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Stewart; and her brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Ginny DeCelle. Mary was particularly interested in the work of missionaries so donations to a church mission is requested in lieu of flowers. Memorial services will be Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Ridge Church of Christ, Renton, Washington, and burial will be later in Vermont. Final arrangements have been made with Butterworth Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.