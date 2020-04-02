Mary Louise Jennings ROXBURY — Mary Louise Jennings, 87, died unexpectedly at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, New Hampshire, on Tuesday March 17, 2020, after a short illness. Mary was born and raised in Syracuse, New York. In 1952 she met and married Donald J. Jennings and they lived in numerous states due to Don’s service in the U.S. Army. In 1957 Don and Mary moved to Northfield and then to Roxbury, where they raised their four children. Mary had a long and varied work history having worked at Norwich University in the Mechanical Engineering Department, the “Showroom” (Morse’s), Ski Haus Mountain Shop, Vermont North Ski Shop, Millstone Real Estate, Mayo Real Estate, and Summit Financial Services to name just a few in her professional career. Mary was also a longtime public servant, serving on the Roxbury Select Board for eight years, school director for four years, town service officer and 26 years as justice of the peace. In 2006 Mary was honored with a Vermont Public Service Award for her longtime service. Mary was a professional woman in every regard, but she will be mostly remembered for her kind heart and easy-going disposition. Mary was loved by all who met her. Mary is predeceased by her husband, Donald Jennings; son William Jennings and granddaughter, Audrey Jennings Carbee. Mary is survived by her sons, David (Ann) Jennings, of Northfield; Michael (Jenny) Jennings, of Newbury; and Scott (Isabella) Jennings, of Newbury; and grandchildren, Michelle Jennings, Donald Jennings, Alan Jennings, Max Jennings, Kari Jennings, Kathleen Jennings; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be named at a later date due to COVID-19. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with the arrangements.
