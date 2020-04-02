Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Snow showers will change to light rain as the day wears on. High 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.