Mary Lou Potter EAST MONTPELIER — Mary Lou Potter, 83, a longtime East Montpelier resident, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Mayo Health and Residential Care Center in Northfield. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Plain-Mont Cemetery on U.S. Route 2 in East Montpelier. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre is in charge of the arrangements.
