Mary Lou Potter EAST MONTPELIER — Mary Lou Potter, 83, a longtime East Montpelier resident, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Mayo Health and Residential Care Center in Northfield. Born on December 21, 1938, she was the daughter of Harold and Alice Mae (Evans) Stebbins. She graduated from U-32 High School in 1975. She went on to attend Norwich University and earned her teaching degree. On April 14, 1956, Mary Lou married Roy potter in a ceremony in Cabot. The two made their home in East Montpelier, where they raised their three children and spent 66 wonderful years together. Mary Lou spent many years working as a teacher for East Montpelier Elementary School, Vermont Baptist Christian School, Montpelier Union High School and Main Street Middle School in Montpelier. Some of her many hobbies and interests included reading, sewing, and the Boston Red Sox. Survivors include her husband, Roy Potter; her daughter, Cindy Heir; her sons Jeffery and Michael Potter; her grandchildren Jacob, Rachel, Matthew, Timothy, Kayla and Chandler; great-grandchildren Kaden, Landon, Ethan, Colin, Madden, Kylee, Ryan, Nolan, Madison, and Paisley. She was predeceased by her siblings Harold Stebbins, Sherman Stebbins, Barbara Manning, Phyllis Brimblecombe and her baby sister Virginia. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Plain-Mont Cemetery on U.S. Route 2 in East Montpelier. There are no calling hours. Memorial Contributions in her name may be made to Mayo Healthcare, 71 Richardson Street, Northfield, VT 05663. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.