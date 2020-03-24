Mary L. Jennings ROXBURY/NORTHFIELD — Mary L. Jennings, 87, former longtime resident of Roxbury, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, New Hampshire. Due the pandemic situation, a full obituary with service information will be published later this spring or summer. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
