Mary Jane Provost CABOT — Mary Jane “Pug" (Barnett) Provost, formerly of Cabot, East Montpelier, Burlington and recently Bennington, passed away peacefully on January 18th, 2023. Born in 1934, she graduated valedictorian of her class at Cabot High School in 1952. Mary Jane had three children, Craig, Cynthia and Michael with her first husband. She remarried Ronaldo ‘Sonny’ Provost of East Montpelier, VT years later and had another child, Adam. Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband Sonny, sons Craig and Michael, nephews Brad and Perry, her mother Rose, her father Arthur, Brother William ‘Skip’, her Aunts Irene ‘Renie’ and Grace, Uncle Edwin, and nephews Steve and Tim. Mary Jane is survived by her daughter Cindy and her husband Dale and their son Josh and Grandson Hunter who knew Mary Jane as “Big Nana"; her son Adam and his partner Cheri, daughter-in law Janice and grandchildren Grace and Eben; Susie; Bernadine and children Rick, Julie, Pam, Jaci and their respective families; her "like a brother-" Brother-in-law Bob Meehan and his wife Charleen; as well as, her cat Minni Mae, the name of the first cat she had in life and also the last. In later years much of the weight of past tragedies floated out of her active mind. She enjoyed visits, a package of Koffee Kup Bakery cinnamon-sugar crullers weekly for over 50 years, and helping people around her learn to grow plants and vegetables. She loved the Red Sox and the local baseball games of her son and grandson and calling her daughter daily and the company of her pampered cats. For us, it’s the end of an era of sorts. Our mother, the matriarch, ‘Nan’ to her grandchildren, and her comforting grilled cheese sandwiches, popcorn and movies, chocolate chip cookies, gardening advice, her laugh and phone calls to check in that concluded with her “don’t forget how much I love you!” salutation. We were fortunate to be able to converse with her up until the last two days and knew her family up until her last breath. Rest in peace, Mom... we’re going to miss you here. Give Dad, Gram and Gramp, Craig, Michael and the rest of the crew hugs. We love you so much. Thank you to Fairwinds, Bayada Hospice, and Crescent Manor for their extraordinarily great care. A private graveside service will be held for pug in the spring of 2023. If friends should desire, contributions in memory of Mary Jane may be made to Crescent Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Department and/or the Second Chance Animal Shelter, through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, Vermont 05201 Guest Book Condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
