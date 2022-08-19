Mary J. Roy ESSEX JCT - Mary Jane (Brennan) Roy, 88, formerly of Montpelier and Burlington, VT passed away peacefully from natural causes on August 17th, 2022 at Mansfield Place Assisted Living and Memory Care in Essex Junction, VT. Mary Jane was born on September 29, 1933, in Fairfax, VT, the youngest child of Paul and Margaret (O’Grady) Brennan. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, Paul, and sister Elizabeth “Betty” (Kelley), born on the same day four years prior. In 1935, her family moved to Montpelier where she was raised and educated. Throughout her life she spoke fondly of her hometown, where she graduated from St. Michael’s School (1951) and Vermont Junior College (1953). Participating enthusiastically in school-sponsored events, such as the Winter Carnival, Mary Jane enjoyed skiing in Stowe, ice skating, making snow sculptures, and watching basketball games at Norwich University. She was selected to the Royal Court, and was elected Secretary of her senior class, relishing the camaraderie in every aspect of college life. She cherished life-long friendships formed in elementary school with Claire Guare, Pauline Goodrich, Rena Izor and Jeaninne Pratt. She met her future husband Robert “Bobby” Roy at a wedding of mutual friends where Bob was a groomsman and Mary Jane, a bridesmaid. They were married exactly one year later on July 3, 1954, and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary before Bobby passed in 2019. They shared most of their married life at 2069 North Avenue in Burlington where they raised four children. It was a home filled with love, joy, and the smell of freshly baked chocolate chip squares that served as her welcome to visitors. Mary Jane’s door was opened lovingly to anyone who needed a place to land. Her first job in Burlington was as an administrator for the Blanche Sweeney Personnel Employment Agency. She later served as teller and Safe Deposit administrator at Chittenden Bank (now People's United), retiring at 62. An empathetic listener, customers would routinely share their personal histories with Mary Jane. She cared about people and valued the many friendships and business connections made during her employment. Mary Jane loved antiques, eventually leveraging her expertise and Bobby’s craftsmanship to establish a small business selling antique curios and furniture, including the many items painstakingly refurbished by her husband. A devout Catholic and longtime member of St. Mark’s in Burlington, Mary Jane served with the Ladies of St. Mark, managing clothing drives, distributing food baskets, and supporting annual fundraisers like the church bazaar and Antiques Show and Sale. Mary Jane lived her Christian faith, choosing to view the world through a lens of love and actively working to better the lives of others. She is survived by her four children: Brennan and his wife Melissa Roy of Alexandria, VA; Margaret (Peggy) and her husband John Portelance of Williston, VT; Mary Jane (M.J.) and her husband Jim Griffin of Orlando, FL; and Matthew and his wife Mary Ann Roy of Swanton, VT. She leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, especially Katie Kelley to whom we are grateful for the loving care she provided Aunt Jane. Mary Jane also leaves seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 30 Lincoln St, Essex Junction, VT at 11:00 am on October 7, 2022, followed by a celebration of her life.
