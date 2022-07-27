Mary J. Carrier WILLIAMSTOWN – Mary Jane Carrier, 74, of the Graniteville Road passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Barre Gardens Nursing Home. Born December 17, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of Leo and Irene (Pappalardo) Smith. She attended Catholic School in Brooklyn. On October 24, 1969, she married Roland Dunn in Brooklyn. Following their marriage, they moved to Vermont, and made their home in Williamstown. He passed away in 1992. On August 12, 1995, she married Eugene Carrier and continued to live in Williamstown. He passed away in 2019. In her early years, Mary was employed as a seamstress in Brooklyn before she moved to Vermont and was a stay-at-home mother for many years raising her children. She then went to work for ten years at Pelkey Boarding Home in Graniteville, then she worked at K&W Tire with her children Dick and Cindy and then she went to work for Shaw’s Supermarket decorating cakes. Mary was a member of the Faith Community Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, watching television – both the Hallmark Channel and Northwoods Law, cooking Italian food, taking photos and most of all spending time with her family and grandchildren. Survivors include her children Dick Dunn and his wife, Patty; Cindy Dunn and her fiancé, Jay Willey, Jr.; Kevin Dunn and his fiancé, Sandra Capasso; and her stepson Jack Carrier and his wife, Julie; her grandchildren Michael, Chris, Casey, Jayden, Lucas, Natalie, Aaron, Julia, MacKenzie, Cole, Mallory, Carissa, and Brandon; and her great-grandchildren Riley, Oliver, Natalia, Bryson, Nina, Eva, Malnia, and Joel. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband’s Roland Dunn and Eugene Carrier and her sister Betty Kelley. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the Faith Community Church, 30 Jones Brothers Way, Barre, VT. Following the service, inurnment will take place in the Village Cemetery in Williamstown. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
