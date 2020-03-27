Mary Evelyn Holmes MONTPELIER — Mary Evelyn Holmes, affectionately known as "Evie," died peacefully in her home March 22, 2020, with family at age 90. Evelyn was born in Montpelier, June 27, 1929, at the Heaton Hospital to Mary Gladding and Frederick Noakes. Her parents divorced when young and both of her parents remarried. Considering Evelyn was a child of the Depression, the family moved throughout the country, residing in many states, thus going to many schools. As a young adult, Evie settled back in Vermont, where she met Lester Andrew Holmes. married Sept. 21, 1951, for over 50 years, raising their family in the same house where Lester was raised on Hillhead Street in Montpelier. She was a mother to six children and became a foster mother to many. Evelyn went back to school, earning her GED, successfully completing a secretarial college certificate. Throughout her life, she worked many jobs including juvenile, Vermont Department of Taxes, and Washington County Mental Health. In the last few years, she greeted and helped customers, at her daughter Penny Peck’s business, “Buttons and Buckles” in Northfield. For over 60 years Evelyn was a member of the Montpelier VFW, post #792 and the American Legion Post #3, where she held many positions including presidency. She spent many hours visiting veterans in hospitals while helping to raise money for their needs. Evie loved many things in her life, and saw the beauty in everything including laughing, family, and friends. She loved babies, people, nature, helping others, playing games, collecting old records, family gatherings, jokes and being near the ocean. She loved working on crafts and appreciating the colors of sunsets and rainbows, but most of all “hugs and kisses.” She is predeceased by her mother and step-father, Mary and Milton Badger; her father and step-mother, Frederick and Dorothy Noakes; her husband Lester Holmes; and oldest daughter Lila Ann; granddaughter Jessica Peck; former son-in-law Barry Merritt; youngest brother Mark Badger; and nephews Shane Badger and Edward Russ. She leaves behind five children, her son Wayne Holmes, of Middlesex; her daughter Jerri and husband Stephen Howard, of Washington; her son Dale Holmes, of Barre; her daughter Penny and husband Dick Peck, of Duxbury; her son, Lester Holmes 2nd, of Barre. She also leaves behind her brother William and wife Yollie Noakes, from Melrose, New York; her sister Madonna and husband Stanley Russ, of Bethel; her brother David and wife Chris Badger, of Des Lacs, North Dakota; her sister Marian and John Moulton, from Tunbridge; her brother Milton Badger, of Barre; and her sister Shirley Noakes, from Hampton, New Hampshire. Evelyn, also leaves behind her grandchildren Will Holmes, Becky Brown, Tyler Holmes, Fred Dezan, Jeremiah Dezan, Abigail Merritt, Kari Royce, Richard Lee, Joshua Lee, Angela Celley, Damian Holmes, Natalie Holmes, Leslie Holmes, Ryan Holmes; step-grandchildren Sarah and Lauren Merritt and Benjamin; as well as 25 great-grandchildren; lots of special nieces and nephews; her foster children Richie, Jim, Lee, Tammy, Patrick, Felicia, Nicole, Hope, Sue and many, many others that have adopted Evelyn as their mom, grandma or their "GG." A special thank you to Vanessa, Erik and their little daughter Julia Nills. They have selflessly, dedicated the last couple of years as Evie’s caretakers and extended family. Evelyn completed writing the story of her life, titled “Memories …Through the Eyes of Evie” in 2018, and wants you all to know that "as long as you have God in your house and in your hearts, you will have everything you need. I love you all and keep smiling." There will be a burial in May and a Celebration of Life to be determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.