Mary Elizabeth Hoppe NORTHFIELD — On May 22, 2020, Mary Elizabeth Hoppe passed away at the age of 68. She was born July 16, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Fred Hoppe and Juanita Corbin Hoppe. Mary attended Saint Louis Grade School and Notre Dame Academy in Toledo. Upon graduating from high school, Mary earned her BA in chemistry at the College of Saint Teresa in Winona, Minnesota. She completed her graduate work in inorganic/organometallic chemistry at the University of Michigan. She then returned to Minnesota to accept a faculty position at the University of Minnesota. Mary joined the faculty of Norwich University in 1981 and rose through the academic ranks to become Professor of Chemistry in 1995. When a faculty governance structure was established in 1992, she was elected by her peers as the first vice-chair of the newly formed Faculty Senate. Over the years, she served on nearly every university committee. Mary was a staunch defender of the liberal arts. Her leadership on the university Curriculum Committee shaped the experience of generations of Norwich students. At departmental, school or university meetings, she was always prepared and a force to be reckoned with by her insistence on consistent application of ethical and moral standards. Her colleagues understood that she was always willing to listen, help, advise and fight a good fight, if needed. Mary was first and foremost an educator. An early adopter of active learning in higher education, she believed that chemistry should be learned the way it is practiced: by observation, analysis and deduction. The dramatic lab demonstrations she devised were a highlight of General Chemistry classes for many years. Mary had high standards for her students and a natural gift for bringing out the best in her students. She was an excellent teacher. This came from hard work and the fact that she liked her students and they liked her. She had an endearing ability to use irony to demonstrate her points. She never seemed to be alone in her office. Both students and faculty colleagues sought her guidance and advice. She was delighted and gratified when alumni expressed their appreciation for her tough love approach. She received the Homer L. Dodge Award for Teaching Excellence and was a four-time recipient of a Charles A. Dana Category I Grant awarded to faculty who have a superior record in scholarship, teaching and university service. Mary was a role model for a generation of female college professors, physicians and researchers. In 2014, she received the Vermont Women in Higher Education Sister Elizabeth Candon Distinguished Service Award, “presented to a woman who has shown evidence of promoting and working toward the advancement of women in higher education and involvement at the national, regional, state, and local levels in related activities.” Chemistry outreach was one of Mary’s major priorities. She was co-chair of the Vermont State Science Fair for 23 years while watching it grow from 20 to well over 200 participants. She also was active for many years in presenting summer educational programs at numerous locations, including the Brown County Library and Camp E-Wen-Akee for disadvantaged youth. Mary collaborated on chemistry demonstrations for elementary and high school students, Girl Scouts and other youth groups for decades. She was actively engaged with professional organizations, including the American Chemical Society, The Vermont Science Teachers Association, the New England Association of Chemistry Teachers and the American Association of University Professors. Mary was a beloved Brownie leader to girls in the Northfield community and always recognized her girls, even in their adult lives, sharing loving memories of their time together. She loved being able to say "I had her in Brownies when she was young." Mary was an active member of Saint Monica Catholic Church where she was a lector and CCD instructor. A proud alumna of the University of Michigan, Mary was an avid supporter of all things Wolverine. She loved baseball and joined the ranks of long-suffering Red Sox fans in time to revel in the team’s successes beginning in 2004. Her first love, however, was Norwich athletics. For many years, Mary ran the play clock at Norwich football games and was often seen at other athletic events to watch and cheer on her students. The Norwich community remembers Mary as a passionate teacher, scholar, leader, colleague and friend. She was a force to be reckoned with who did not suffer fools gladly, however, gladly fooled friends at cards. She forced all of us to take a reckoning of the complicated issues of our times. Her strong faith and sharp mind railed against sound bites, uninformed opinions and unsubstantiated logic. Mary will be remembered fondly for her generous giving of energy and time to community, neighbors and friends. The Christmas ornaments, signed football helmets and warm notes from her CCD students, Brownie troops and NU students remind us of her dedication to the future through her support of our young people — and while there is change, the future is constantly ahead of us. Mary is survived by her sister, Monica (Rick) Hoppe Harsnett; her niece, Elizabeth (Matthew) McCanna; her nephews, Patrick and Kevin Harsnett; and her great-niece and -nephew, Sophia and Leo McCanna. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands of Saint Louis, 443 Sixth St., Toledo, OH 43605; or the charity of your choice. In Mary's final challenge, she decided to leave us on a holiday weekend during quarantine. A celebration of her life will be planned in Northfield when conditions permit.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.