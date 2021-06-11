Mary E. Crowe SHELBURNE — Mary Eloise Crowe, 75, of Eagles Rest Road passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her home with loving family and friends by her side. Born March 11, 1946, in Hartford, Connecticut, she was the daughter of John and Eloise Wilemina (McLeod) Lamb. When she was a young child, her family moved to Barre, where she attended Lincoln Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School. Mary loved to talk about the fun she had as a kid going to Lincoln Elementary and Spaulding High School. After high school, she attended the University of Vermont and Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts. Mary had a natural talent for math and won many awards. Early in her career, she worked at the Board of Trade in Chicago. She was dearly missed when she had to leave work to take care of her sick daughter. Mary gladly gave Christie one of her own kidneys. Her sage advice and flawless judge of character guided Jeff, her husband, throughout his career and life. On Jan. 28, 1978, she married Jeff Crowe in Naperville, Illinois, where they first made their home, before moving around and eventually moving back to Vermont with her daughter and granddaughters to be closer to her family. Her main focus was on her family, keeping them happy and healthy. The main highlights in her life were her granddaughters. They were the absolute lights of her life. Survivors include her husband, Jeff Crowe; her beloved daughter, Christie; her granddaughters, Jasmine and Camilla; and her sister, Margaret; as well as the best friends she had since kindergarten – who visited her in her last days. They have continued to be there for each other for all these years. She had a very special place in her heart for Janet Daly. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her younger sister, Claire, and stepson, Zachary. Mary was a true Vermonter, honest, kind, full of grace, and had a wicked sense of humor. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, next time you are out, leave a really big tip! Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guest book, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.