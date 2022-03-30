Mary (Corrigan) Bianchi BARRE — Mary E. (Corrigan) Bianchi, 101, of Swanton and former resident of Barre, died on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at home peacefully. Born on Dec. 17, 1920, in Barre, Vermont, she was the daughter of John E. and Georgianna (Menard) Corrigan. She attended Barre schools. On April 29, 1939, she married Aldo Bianchi in St. Monica Church in Barre. He died on Oct. 30, 1967. She worked at the Vermonter Motel on the Barre-Montpelier Road for many years, until her retirement. She also did volunteer work for “the Galley” in Washington Apartments. She was a member of St. Monica Church. Mary is survived by her daughter, Shirley Giroux, of South Burlington, Vermont; son, Aldo Bianchi, of Swanton, Vermont; and a brother, Richard (Sandra) Corrigan, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David (Carol) Giroux, Randall Giroux, Jaeson Bianchi, Peter Bianchi, Christina Bradford and Amanda Bianchi; and great-grandchildren, Chloe Giroux, Bradley Giroux, Dillion Bianchi, Maia Bradford, Ronin Bradford and Elias Bradford; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her parents; three brothers, Edward J. Corrigan, John E. Corrigan Jr., William H. Corrigan; one sister. Gertrude M. Douglas; her son-in-law, Denis Giroux; and daughter-in-law, Jane Bianchi. There are no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held in Hope Cemetery in Barre. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
