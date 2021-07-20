Mary “Boots” Eikum BARRE — Mary F. “Boots” (Cabaniss) Eikum, 98, passed away on July 6, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Barre. Boots was born in Brookwood, Alabama, on Dec. 20, 1922, to Joseph and Ella Cabaniss. She graduated from Brookwood High School and earned a bachelor's degree in home economics from Auburn University and a master’s in education from Stetson University. She married Bob Eikum in Brookwood, Alabama, on June 22, 1946. She taught seventh grade science in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and homemaking at the State Hospital in Moose Lake, Minnesota. Boots and her husband retired to northern Minnesota with a dream of starting a wilderness camping school. This dream was cut short by Bob’s early death in 1989, after which Boots moved to Vermont. Boots was passionate about community involvement. She volunteered in organizations, including Girl Scouts, Red Cross, Battered Women's Shelter, Barre Visitor’s Center and Indivisible Barre and Beyond, and was a member of the Barre Congregational Church and the Women's Fellowship, Eastern Star, Girl Scouts and Sierra Club. Boots particularly loved camping, camped with family and Scouts into her 90s, and sharing meals with friends and family. She was a frequent organizer of neighborhood cookouts and met regularly with a group for water aerobics, followed by lunch. Despite having lived in the north for nearly 50 years, Boots carried her southern charm — and accent — with her, loved humor, and was known for her positive outlook and kindness. Survivors include her daughters, Frankie Eikum, of Warner Springs, California, and Barbara Borowske, of Barre, Vermont; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and three nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her husband in 1989 and son, John, of Circle Pines, Minnesota, in 2020. A celebration of life service will be held on July 31, 1:30 p.m., at Reynold’s House in Barre. Memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
