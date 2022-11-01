Mary B. Markle BRAINTREE — Mary Bode Markle, resident of Braintree, Vermont, died peacefully at age 99, on October 26, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in New York City, and raised in Pound Ridge and Scarsdale NY. Her father, William A. Bode, worked as a civil engineer. Her mother, Florence Case Bode, worked as a Montessori teacher and tutor. Following graduation from Scarsdale High School, Mary studied nursing at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore MD. She then received an officer’s commission, and served as an Army Nurse in the Territory of Hawaii during World War II. It was there, on a blind date in Oahu, that she met her husband, Bill Markle. Mary and Bill married on March 9, 1946. After returning to civilian life they started a family and raised four children. Mary converted to Judiaism and, with husband Bill, pursued a lifelong commitment to study of and participation in her adopted faith. They both deeply embraced the Jewish work of Tikkum Olam which, in Hebrew means repairing the world. Mary continued working as a registered nurse while she and Bill raised their young family. In later years they also cared for Mary’s aging parents. Mary volunteered for organizations such as Girl Scouts, the American Red Cross, Gifford Community Hospital, the American Cancer Society, Hadassah, and the Jewish community. Mary became well known for her community spirit and concern for animals. Over the years she rescued and adopted many abandoned dogs and cats, all of whom went on to live long lives. After she and Bill won the Lippitt Morgan colt, Ryegate Rotarian, in the Randolph Rotary Raffle in 1987, she became a committed supporter of the Morgan breed and provided opportunities for her grandchildren and many others to ride ‘Rotie’ and participate in many Vermont horse shows. Mary was also an avid collector of dolls, antiques and cookbooks. She was an enthusiastic quilter, stitching fabric and tee shirt memories into beautiful memento coverlets for her family members. Mary Markle was preceded in death by her husband, Bill. She is survived by her four children, Rebecca Markle Dennis of Pleasanton CA, Penelope Markle of Bristol VT, Drucilla Markle-Bloom of Nashville TN, and Jonathan Markle of Braintree VT, as well as eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Plans for a memorial service are pending. Gifts in Mary’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Day Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
