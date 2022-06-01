Mary Aja Jennings GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mary Louise Aja Jennings, wife, mother and grandmother, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away May 25, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital. Her life was centered around her faith and her family. She was a lifelong catholic and attended Mass both on Sundays and during the week before her health made it hard for her. She continued to watch televised Mass. She was always wanting to pray for others and felt compassion for anyone who was especially in need. She loved the Lord and freely accepted his will. Mary went to high school in Montpelier, Vermont. She received an art degree from Endicott College. She met her husband, Patrick, in high school and later reconnected with him in college, where they fell in love. They were married in 1972 in Swanton, Vermont, and enjoyed every minute of their almost 50 years spent together. She has two children, Abbie Vipperman ,of Jefferson, Georgia, and Callan Jennings, of Greensboro, North Carolina. She was a great mother to her two children, and she absolutely loved being a mother in every way a mother is special. For the years that her children were growing up, she was totally devoted to them and their needs. Being a mother and later, a grandmother, were the greatest joys of her life. And she even had a little bit leftover for her husband! Abbie and her husband, Nick Vipperman, gave her three wonderful grandchildren, Gus, Bliss and Charlotte. Mary cherished all her grandchildren and loved to be with them. Many of our vacations were going to the mountains or beach as a family. She dearly loved her cockapoo, Luna, constantly giving her treats, grooming her, or making sure she was always “beautiful.” Mary enjoyed sewing which she learned from her grandmother at a very early age. She also liked to draw and paint, and much of her artwork is on display. She liked to be on the internet and constantly had a love/hate relationship with Facebook and Instagram. She loved to cook, especially pastries, which all her family loved to eat. She always watched the news channels and was fascinated by all the information she could obtain from news shows. She has a sister, Linda Sands, of Montpelier, Vermont; and nieces, Meeka Sands, of Middlebury, Vermont, Kalika Sands, of New York City, Erika Smith, and her husband, Stephen, of New Haven, Vermont; nephews, Stephen and his wife, Allison, of Waitsfield, Vermont, and Kyle and his wife, Zea, of Berlin, Vermont. She has a sister-in-law, Megan Tucker and her husband, Doug, of Springfield, Vermont; and a nephew, Mathew Tucker and his wife, Robin, of Attleboro, Massachusetts. She has a brother-in-law, Brad Jennings and his wife, Teresa, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado. A memorial service will be held in Vermont at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service of Greensboro, North Carolina.
