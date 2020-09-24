Mary A. Corliss MONTPELIER — Mary A. Corliss, 85, of Forest Drive, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Woodridge Nursing Home. She was born in Montpelier, Vermont, on Oct. 7, 1934, the daughter of George and Gertrude (Macey) Pedrozo. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1952. After graduating high school, Mary married the love of her life, Clifton Corliss. She lost her beloved husband in 2001. Mary began her working career at a jewelry shop in New York. After moving to Montpelier, she worked as a teller for the Montpelier Savings Bank and the Howard Bank. Mary was a former member of the Shady Rill Grange and the Warren United Church. Besides spending time with her siblings, Mary enjoyed tending to her beautiful flower gardens. Survivors include her sisters, Esther Gillett and Christina Jones of Montpelier; and her brother, Donald Pedrozo of East Montpelier. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in the Middlesex Center Cemetery. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
