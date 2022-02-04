Mary A. Baldor BARRE — Mary Angelina Baldor passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Jan. 30, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born in Keene, New Hampshire, on May 26, 1925, the daughter of Antonio and Carmela (DiLorenzo) Caldarelli. In 1952, she married John Baldor and they were married until he passed away in 1985. Mary worked for many years at the Washington Village School Library, the Spaulding Graded School Library and then, the Mid-State Regional Library in Berlin. She leaves behind her loving children, Juanita, Robert, Gregory, John Jr. and Peter; with 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; along with her siblings, John Caldarelli, Carrie Campbell and Rita Lindgren, of Keene, New Hampshire. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Rachel Kelly and Elena Caldarelli, both from Keene, New Hampshire. Per her request, a private ceremony for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Mary would have preferred memorial contributions made to Planned Parenthood of Vermont, 784 Hercules Drive, Colchester, VT 05446; or to the Resident Activity Fund at Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 142 Woodridge Road, Berlin, VT 05602 – where Mary resided with loving, competent care for many years prior to her death.
