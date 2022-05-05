Martin L. Hunt NORTHFIELD — Martin L. "Marty" Hunt, 60, of Northfield, Vermont, passed away at his home peacefully, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving wife and children, on May 1, 2022. Marty was born on Aug. 14, 1961, in Randolph, Vermont. He was the son of Raymond and Patricia (Fortune) Hunt. He attended Randolph schools and graduated from Randolph High School in 1979. Following his high school education, he moved to Colorado and discovered his love for the outdoors. Upon returning to Vermont, Marty met and married the love of his life, Gina (Lacillade) Hunt, on March 31, 1990. Together, they had three wonderful children, Corey, Lindsey and Jesse. They were the light of his life and he loved them dearly. Marty worked many years in the tire industry. He was passionate about his profession and made many friends and acquaintances throughout his career. When not working, Marty enjoyed hunting, playing golf, mowing his lawn or sitting around a campfire with family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Patricia Hunt. Marty is survived by his wife, Gina, of Northfield, Vermont; two sons and one daughter, Corey Hunt, of Northfield, Vermont, Lindsey Godfrey, husband Ryan Godfrey and their two children, Branden and Natalie Godfrey, of Northfield, Vermont, Jesse Hunt, fiancee Savannah Bischoff and their two children, Adalynn and Walker Hunt, of Williamstown, Vermont; siblings (one brother and two sisters), Raymond Hunt (Sylvia), of Randolph, Vermont, Carmen Jones (Alan), of Tennessee, Lisa Nelson (Lance), of Colorado. Marty is also survived by a large extended family and many friends. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held on May 10, 2022, 6-8 p.m. at Guare & Sons Funeral Home, 30 School St., Montpelier, VT 05602. A funeral service will be held the following morning on May 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Guare & Sons Funeral Home with a burial immediately following in Pleasant View Cemetery in Randolph, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
