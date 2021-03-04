Martin A. Setien BARRE TOWN — Martin Angelo Setien, “Mickey,” 89, a native son of Barre, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born on July 12, 1931, in Barre, he was the son of Amalio and Linda (Lavin) Setien. He attended elementary school in Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1949. Once completing his schooling, Mickey enlisted in the United States Navy, where he proudly served on the USS Bennington during the Korean War before being honorably discharged in 1956. Following his service, Mickey began his 32-year career with the phone company, starting with Ma Bell and retiring in 1989 from the Verizon Phone Co. While at work, Mickey met his wife and best friend, Myrna Ruiter. Winters in Florida, golfing, hiking and exploring Vermont’s scenic roadways were Mickey and Myrna’s favorite pastimes. Notably, after retiring, they climbed all 4,000-foot peaks in New Hampshire and Vermont. Additionally, Mickey was a member of the Northfield Country Club, the American Legion and the Masonic Temple. He was a stalwart New York Yankees fan and enjoyed teasing Myrna about her dedication to the Boston Red Sox. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, and forever remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his five brothers and one sister. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Mickey’s life will be held in the Hope Cemetery in Barre at a time to be announced in the spring. Those who wish to make a memorial donation, in lieu of flowers, may do so to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
