Martha M. Lewis WATERBURY — Martha M. Lewis, 89, passed away peacefully at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Born in Burlington on Sept. 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James A. Mack Sr. and Isabelle (Smith) Mack. On April 7, 1956, she married Paul B. Lewis in Richmond. Martha was a 1949 graduate of Richmond High School. After graduation, Martha began a 43-year career employed by Green Mountain Power Corp. She started in customer services and retired in February 1992 as district manager/customer accounting. In retirement, she turned her love of antiques into a business as the owner/operator of Martha Lewis Antiques, for the next 21 years She closed the doors on her Stowe Street shop in 2019. Her memberships include St. Andrew Catholic Church. She also enjoyed many events with Paul at the Wesley United Methodist Church over the years. Martha and Paul enjoyed traveling and many wonderful vacations in Hawaii and throughout Europe, including Scotland, France, Italy, Switzerland, Austria and Germany. Over the years, they looked forward to wintering in Florida. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her son, Bruce Lewis of Waterbury; two sisters, Frances Brown of Melbourne, Florida, and Marilyn Wallace and her husband, George, of Dillon, South Carolina; two brothers, James A. Mack Jr. and his wife, Katherine, of Essex Center and Michael Mack and his wife, Linda, of Richmond; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Andrew Catholic Church in Waterbury on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. with inurnment to follow in Hope Cemetery in Waterbury. For those who wish, memorial gifts may be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 214, Waterbury, VT 05676. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
