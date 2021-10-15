Martha J. Neveau WILLIAMSTOWN — Martha Jane Neveau, 78, formerly of Cabot, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in her home, with family at her side. She was born April 10, 1943, in Cabot, the daughter of Maurice and May (Walbridge) Wheeler. She attended Cabot High School. Ms. Neveau was first employed with the Head Start Program in Hardwick. She drove school bus for Cabot and other area schools and later worked for Bombardier in Barre until retiring in 2002. She enjoyed fishing, Scrabble and woodworking. Survivors include five children, Danial Neveau, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Rockland Neveau, of Yuba City, California, Roland Neveau, of Saint Maries, Idaho, Kareem Neveau, of Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho, and Diane Weber, of Spokane, Washington; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; three siblings, William Wheeler, of Cabot, Marilyn Searles, of Claremont, New Hampshire, Marjorie Well, of Barre; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a son, Richard Neveau; and three siblings, Merna Jean Pike, Mark and Maurice Wheeler. Private graveside service will be in Durant Cemetery in lower Cabot, held at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cabot Emergency Ambulance Service, 2947 Main St., Cabot, VT 05647. Arrangements are by Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. For online condolences, visit northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
