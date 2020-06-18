Marshall Henry Eagan WATERBURY CENTER — Marshall Henry Eagan, 91, passed away in the comfort of his family at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin on Saturday morning, June 13, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Oct. 27, 1928, he was the son of the late William F. and Alice J. (Emond) Eagan. Marshall married the former Karen J. Campbell in Waterbury. Marshall attended schools in Massachusetts and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving his country during WWII and the Korean War. Joining the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Marshall worked as a lineman in Illinois and continued after moving to Vermont in 1973. Settling in Waterbury, Marshall became an active and longtime member of the Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol, working winters on the mountain and summers as a lineman. As a young man, his interest in becoming an aviator led him to earning his pilot’s license. Flying was a lifelong hobby he enjoyed up into his 80s. He was also a proud member of the Civil Air Patrol for many years. An avid outdoorsman, Marshall love to hunt and fish and was proud to have harvested a deer at the age of 90. He was a longtime member of the Waterbury-Stowe Fish & Game Club. A man of abundant enthusiasm for all things he tried, Marshall took up the game of golf in his late-70s and enjoyed his membership and friendships at the Blush Hill Country Club in Waterbury. Marshall is loved and mourned by his wife of 31 years, Karen Eagan of Waterbury Center; his children, Teresa Merrill and husband Rick of Waterbury and their son, Tanner Merrill, Julie Morse and husband Matt of Waterbury and their children, Mya, Ian and TJ Morse, Shauneen Eagan of Lyman, South Carolina, Betty Ann Dubacher and husband Peter of Petersburg, New York, and their daughter, Elizabeth Dubacher, Faith Crawford of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Marshall Eagan Jr. (deceased) and wife Nancy of Vero Beach, Florida, and his daughter, Xaviera Eagan Eastham; many great-grandchildren; his stepchildren, Chris Hammitt and wife Sarah of Winooski and their children, Jackson and Jacoby Hammitt, Brenda Hammitt of Waterbury Center and children Michael Wright and Zachary Bolduc. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Central Vermont Medical Center for their extraordinary care and compassion. Marshall’s family would very much enjoy a card or note sharing an anecdote, story or favorite memory you have as your lives intersected with his. They may be sent to Karen Eagan, P.O. Box 24, Waterbury Center, VT 05677. No service/memorial will be held at this time. It was Marshall’s request that his family scatter his ashes at his favorite hunting spot. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Waterbury Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 95, Waterbury Center, VT 05677. Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
