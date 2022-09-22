Marshall “Clint” Clinton McLeod MONTPELIER — Marshall “Clint” Clinton McLeod, 64, of Montpelier, VT passed away on September 14, 2022, at Central Vermont Medical Center, with his sisters beside him. The son of Heyward and Mary (Kalariotes) McLeod, Clint was born on March 11, 1958, at Heaton Hospital in Montpelier. He attended Green Mountain School, and graduated from Spaulding High School. He enjoyed working through Washington County Mental Health Services for various area employers. Clint was a man who loved life; he loved his family and friends. He was happy and joyful and made it his mission to make others laugh. Listening to Hank Williams and Patsy Cline always put a smile on Clint’s face. He loved to dance and attend the CVARC dances. He loved to go camping and swimming with his family and always enjoyed cookouts. Clint had a knack for bowling, proven by his many bowling trophies that he had accumulated over the years. Clint was a recognized artist, loving the happiness he could bring to others from his drawings. When Clint was younger, he also participated in Special Olympics. Clint was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister Harriet Prim of Williston, VT; his sister Heather McLeod (Eugene Lawrence) of Grand Isle, VT; his niece April L’Esperance, his nephews, Cassidy and Cody Lawrence, and great niece Mary Gardiner and great nephew Levi Gardiner, his caregiver, Jocelyn Ashford, and many beloved cousins and friends. A private service was held for the family. A memorial service to celebrate Clint’s life will be held on October 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Guare & Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier, VT. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.