Marlene J. Norton NORTHFIELD FALLS — Marlene J. Norton, 85, passed away on December 16, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth Edson. Marlene married Albert Norton Sr., they later divorced. Marlene lived in Barre for many years before settling down in Northfield Falls. Marlene worked many years at Bolton Valley Ski Resort and many years at the Times Argus. She loved to play horseshoes and loved to dance. She dearly loved spending time with her family. She leaves behind her sons Harold Norton of Roxbury, Edward Norton of Montpelier, and her daughter Cindy (Norton) Pickett and husband Reggie of Williamstown. Also, her sister Rose Jones of Tunbridge. Her grandchildren; Anthony Norton, Gerry Craig, Marlene Craig, Angie Norton, Payton Norton, Avery Norton, Saray Norton and Carson Norton. She leaves behind 5 great-great grandchildren. Besides her parents, Marlene was predeceased by her sons Albert, John and Randy Norton. There will be a graveside service on Friday, May 12,2023 at 11am at Wilson Cemetery on Websterville Road in Barre. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli funeral home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
