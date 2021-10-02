Marla Jean Covey WILLIAMSTOWN — Marla Jean Covey, 66, peacefully united with Our Lord, Jesus, Sept. 26, 2021. Marla was born May 12, 1955, to Maida Lasell Covey and Leslie Covey, both of whom are deceased. Also deceased are her beloved grandparents, Horace and Esther Lasell. Marla Jean possessed the innocence of a child. In her heart of gold, she carried unconditional love for her family. Her “Love Lights” beamed brightly throughout the joy she brought to all she knew, particularly to her nieces and nephews. Marla’s beautiful example of life and love leaves a deep hole in the hearts of those who knew her. Marla was witty, sly and unpredictable, her laughter was contagious. Marla attended The Green Mountain School in Montpelier. She worked briefly at the Vermont Bobbin Factory, Ben & Jerry’s and Peregrine’s. Surviving are her brothers, Lanny, Michael, Francis Covey and their spouses, Leslie, Patty and Connie; her sister, Linda Covey Sterner and her spouse, Timothy; her aunts, Lenora Larkin, Edah Osgood; her uncles, Morris, Stanley Lasell; nieces, nephews and beloved cousins. Marla’s wishes were for a Celebration of Life, a Hymn Sing, followed by a “potluck luncheon” to be held at the home of Francis Covey, 29 Stone Road, Williamstown, where the family grew up. This celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. Please join us in celebrating, Marla Jean Covey in song, food and wonderful memories. In lieu of flowers, the family has selected Gander Brook Christian Camp as a recipient of your love. Marla indicated that her dream vacation was at Gander Brook. Donations may be made in her memory to Gander Brook Christian Camp, c/o Scott Delbaugh, 36 Oakwood Circle, Milford, NH 03055. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield assisted the family.
