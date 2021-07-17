Mark W. Martin WATERBURY — Mark William Martin, 57, of Waterbury, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, July 12, 2021. Born in Montpelier on Oct. 3, 1963, he was the son of the late William C. Martin and Virginia (Lamos) Martin, of Waterbury Center. Mark was a 1981 graduate of Harwood Union High School. After graduation, he began working for the State of Vermont. He worked at the Vermont State Hospital in the Food Services Department, moved into a position as the food services storeroom clerk, and later worked in the Maintenance Department. Finally, he worked for the Department of Human Services. After 30 years with the state, he retired, in 2014. After his retirement, he worked briefly for Aubuchon Hardware Store, in Moretown. Mark was a member of the Waterbury-Stowe Fish and Game Club. He was an avid sports fan, and played baseball, softball, basketball and volleyball as a young man. He was a diehard fan of the Dallas Cowboys, the Boston Red Sox and the North Carolina Tarheels. He enjoyed golfing and was known for his very sharp eye on the pool table. He loved to play cards with his friends and was the head cook for many pig-roasts. Mark’s greatest joy was spending time with his father, Bill, working on one of their many construction projects; over the years, they spent many weekends working side by side. Mark will be deeply missed by his family: his mother, Virginia Martin; his sister, Amy Martin and her partner, Marvin Bobar, of Montpelier; his nephew, Travis Bobar, of Montpelier; his aunt, Terry Lamos, of Waterbury; as well as extended family and friends. A private service will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, in Duxbury, at the family's convenience. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice, in memory of Mark. To send online condolences, please visit perkinsparker.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.