Mark Taft BERLIN — Mark Taft, 69, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 15, 2023, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous 12-year battle with multiple myeloma. Born on July 18, 1953, in Barre, he was the son of Louis and Priscilla Taft. He was a 1971 graduate of Spaulding High School and attended Vermont Technical College majoring in architectural engineering. Mark owned and operated Taft Construction, Inc. designing and building commercial buildings throughout Vermont and many residential developments in the Burlington, VT area. In 1983, Mark married the love of his life, Melissa Kulick. They went on to have three children, Kimberly, Kristen, and Kevin, raising them in Berlin, where Mark had built their home. Mark was active in many organizations and had numerous interests and hobbies. He was a talented artist - painting scenes of wildlife, landscapes, family members and pets. He painted murals on his children’s bedroom walls and made coloring books for his granddaughter. His artistic talent, resilience and work ethic are a few traits that he passed on to his children and granddaughter. Mark enjoyed the outdoors and all that New England had to offer skiing, hiking, kayaking, snowmobiling, four-wheeling and biking. Mark was also fond of his time at their home in Port Charlotte, Florida escaping the cold Vermont winters. He was an avid chef and would frequently delight family and friends with homemade pizzas, breads, and pastas. He was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Barre, the Barre Mutuo, the Barre Elks Club, the Barre Rifle and Pistol Club and he formerly served on the pit crew of Jamie Fisher’s Thunder Road race team. Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Melissa; his children Kimberly and her husband, Joshua; Kristen and her partner, Rob; and Kevin and his partner, Zoey; his adoring granddaughter, Isabella; his brothers and sisters Pam Cyr and her husband, Roland; Stephanie Bouchard and her husband, Norman; Stephen Taft and Tanya Taft Wilkinson; and his brother-in-law Andrew Kulick as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mark was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Priscilla. A celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 19 South Seminary Street, Barre. Family and friends may call on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com The family is very thankful for the tremendous care and support received from Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Noopur Raje, as well as from Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. Memorial contributions in Mark’s name may be made to the International Multiple Myeloma Foundation, 4400 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Suite 300, Studio City, CA 91604.
