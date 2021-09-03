Mark T. Seaver WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – It is with great sorrow that the family of Mark T. Seaver announces the passing of their beloved husband, father, step-father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and son-in-law on Aug. 13, 2021. Mark died at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon New Hampshire, with his wife at his side. He was born on April 15, 1963, in Northfield, to Patricia Rogers Seaver and Leslie G. Seaver. Mark was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving six years active duty, followed by 18 years in the reserves, during which time he was recalled to active duty to serve in support of both the Persian Gulf War (1991) and the Iraq War (2003). As a civilian, Mark served his fellow veterans working at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in White River Junction for 19 years, and later the Veterans Benefits Administration. He possessed a sharp wit that brought us laughter, and a proud spirit that nurtured the value of debate and expansion of thought. First and foremost, Mark loved spending time with his family, both human and canine. He also took great pride in his home, spending countless hours maintaining the grounds, ensuring they always looked impeccable. Mark is survived by his wife Alexandra Seaver of White River Junction; two sons Kevin McRory Seaver (Chantelle) of Anaheim, California, and Paul Hayden Seaver of Boston; stepson Niko Pearson of White River Junction, and granddaughters Aria Kinsley, and Leona Katherine Seaver of Anaheim. Mark was predeceased by his sister Kathryn Seaver Clark (Keith), leaving behind six siblings Carol Seaver Holt, Mary Ellen Seaver-Reid (Richard), Elizabeth Larsen (Andy Anderson), Michael Seaver (Linda), Andrew Seaver (Suzy), and Paul Seaver (Jennifer); and their many loving children, and grandchildren. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all the staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and the Jack Byrne Center who participated in Mark’s care and kept him comfortable during his final days.
