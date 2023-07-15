Mark S. Lawliss BARRE — Mark S. Lawliss, 67, of Maplewood Avenue passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at his home. Born on January 30, 1956, he was the son of Wayne F. and Phyllis J. (Leclair) Lawliss. He attended St. Monica Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1974, before attending college in Berlin, New Hampshire. Mark was a Master Electrician, a talented musician and especially loved playing guitar. He loved good music, nice cars (had to be fast too), fishing, skiing, hunting, and he was a fan of NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt Jr. He loved Pepsi and Marlboro’s, and he was the type of guy who was nice to everyone he met. He always had a kind word and a big smile to offer everyone. He was an amazing father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his sons and his grandchildren. He was the beautiful melody in the rhythm of his family’s lives. The music of his life will live on with them. Survivors include his sons Jesse and his wife, Jessika Lawliss and their children Ahlexus, Ahleah, Avah, and Noah, and Nick Lawliss and his children Tayden, Nakyah, Henry and Tiahna; his sister (also his #39) Tracie Watson and his nieces Tara Rivet and Karissa Covey and his stepson Kenny Stridsberg. He was predeceased by his parents and the love of his life, Sunday Slayton. A Celebration of Life Service to honor his life will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post #10, North Main Street, Barre. Family and friends may call an hour before the service at 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.