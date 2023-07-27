Mark Lembke CHELSEA — Mark Lembke passed away at his home in Chelsea, Vermont on July 20th, 2023. He was born on July 13th, 1955 in Norfolk, Virginia to Walter and Donna Lembke. Mark made his own decision about ending his life. It was a decision that was never considered possible for him by all those left behind and will always remain an unsolved mystery. He lived in Brookings, South Dakota for eight years then moved with his family to Urbana, Illinois where he attended and graduated Urbana High School. He attended Eastern Illinois University graduating with a degree in Botany and later obtained his teaching degree from the University of Arizona in Tucson. He joined the Peace Corp in 1979 serving two years in Jamaica. Mark met his future wife Kate Willard while they were both working for the U.S. Forest Service on the North Kaibab National Forest in Arizona. The Kaibab years created a shared passion for the Arizona deserts and especially for the Grand Canyon. Lifelong friends were found there who share their lives with them to this day on hiking and exploring adventures in the Southwest and Alaska. Kate and Mark were married August 24th, 1985. Shortly after they joined the Peace Corps together and served in Honduras, returning to Vermont in 1987. They bought a house in Chelsea, VT where they made a beautiful home and raised their two children. Mark taught seventh grade science and math at Barre Town School for nearly 30 years where he touched the lives of countless students. He was particularly good at connecting with students that didn’t always fit into the regular classroom. For several summers he worked with an exchange program bringing Vermont high school students to work with their Chinese counterparts in Guangzhou China. A Biologist at heart, Mark was an avid explorer and voracious non-fiction reader. He remembered most of what he read which made conversations with him interesting and educational on almost any topic. His intense curiosity brought him to many places in the world, visiting all 50 states, Europe, many Caribbean Island countries and Central and South America. He was friendly and gregarious, always interested in other people and their lives. He navigated comfortably in different cultures, bringing people together and overcoming suspicions and differences. Conversations with him were typically not about himself but about how he could learn and appreciate the person he was engaged with. Mark was typically viewed as easy going but he was also high energy. He never stopped moving and was able to accomplish many projects in a day's work. His family was always hiking, skiing, camping and backpacking. His boys were once asked if they thought we did enough activities to which they responded ”we do too much”. His boundless interest in exploring motivated everyone around him. He is survived by his wife Kate Willard, his sons David, and Erik Lembke, daughter in law Mika Gudmundson, sister Kristin Blanchard and her husband Mike, brother Dale Lembke and his wife Lynette, stepmother Nina Lembke, brothers in law Tom Willard and his wife Sharon, Dave Willard, many nieces, nephews and countless friends. He was predeceased by his mother in 1988 and father in 2020. A gathering to share stories and memories will be held on August 3 at the Millstone Hill Celebration Barn, 29 Little John Road, Websterville, Vermont at 2:00pm. Light refreshments will be served. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, VT is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.