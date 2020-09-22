Mark Jason Quigley RANDOLPH — Mark Jason Quigley, 47, died Sept. 17, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1972, in Worcester, Massachusetts. He was employed at White’s Heating in Northfield. Mr. Quigley enjoyed classic cars, playing guitar, listening to Elvis, Johnny Cash and the Beatles, and watching Jeopardy. Survivors include two daughters, Sophia and Caroline Quigley; his mother, Ronda Quigley; his siblings, Sarah, Milissa, Matthew, John, A.J., Luke and Mike Quigley. He was predeceased by his father, Arthur Quigley. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Canadian Club in Montpelier.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.