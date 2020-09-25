Mark Jason Quigley RANDOLPH — Mark Jason Quigley, age 47, passed away on Sept. 17, 2020, at his home in Randolph, Vermont. He was born on Oct. 2, 1972, in Worcester, Massachusetts. He moved to Vermont in 1984. At the time of his passing, Mark was working at White’s Heating in Northfield, Vermont. Mark is survived by his two daughters, Sophia Quigley of Northfield and Caroline Quigley of Orange; his mother, Ronda Quigley of Berlin; his sisters, Sarah of Montpelier and Milissa Quigley of Clinton, Massachusetts; his brothers, Matthew of North Brookfield, Massachusetts, John of Orange, Massachusetts, A.J. of Marshfield, Massachusetts, Luke of Franklin, Massachusetts, and Mike Quigley of Athol, Massachusetts; 14 nieces and nephews, two great-nieces. He was predeceased by his father, Arthur Quigley. Mark loved spending time with his daughter, Sophia. He also had a passion for classic cars, playing guitar and listening to Elvis, Johnny Cash and the Beatles. He enjoyed ending his days relaxing on the couch watching Jeopardy. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and was a Boston Bruins fan. He was best-known for his great sense of humor. Mark will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, Oct. 2, from 4-8 p.m. at the Canadian Club in Barre, Vermont. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
