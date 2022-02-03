Mark J. Bradley BARRE — Mark J. Bradley, of Barre, Vermont, passed away in the comfort of his home on Feb. 2, 2022, surrounded by his family and loved ones, following a courageous six-year battle with cancer. On May 31, 1959, he was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, to John Bradley and Marilyn (Jennings) Bradley. His family resided in Keansburg, New Jersey, until they relocated to Vermont. He graduated from Twinfield High School in 1977. He later married his high school sweetheart, Wendy (Bartlett) Bradley, on July 21, 1979. They owned and operated the Marshfield General Store with his parents for several years. They later sold it and moved to Barre, where they raised their three children. He worked for Unifirst for several years before leaving for his true passion of being self-employed and opening Buyright Auto Sales. Most of all, Mark enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and escaping to Maine with his family when time allowed. He leaves behind his wife, Wendy; his daughter, Jamie George and husband Heath and their three children, Jaclyn, Chloe and Benjamin; son Tyler Bradley and wife Mary and their five children, Lucas, Zachary, Joseph, Rebecca and Ethan; son Matthew Bradley and wife Carmen and their three children, Alissia, Johnothen and Nathan. He also leaves behind 10 brothers and sisters and several nieces and nephews. His parents and two brothers predeceased him. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate Mark’s life will be held on Feb. 5, 2022, at noon at the St. Monica’s Church in Barre. A celebration of life will follow at the Canadian Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.